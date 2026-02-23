Preferred Bank Provides Update On Loan Relationship
|Property
|Loan
|Current
|Appraised
|Appraisal
|Type
|Balance
|Value
|Date
|LTV
|Loan 1
|CRE-Neighborhood Center
|$
|9,398,531
|$
|24,990,000
|2/25/2025
|37.6
|%
|Loan 2
|CRE-Shopping Center *
|48,458,994
|72,660,000
|11/13/2024
|66.7
|%
|Loan 3
|Multifamily
|7,914,950
|13,220,000
|2/15/2026
|59.9
|%
|Loan 4
|Multifamily
|19,950,000
|41,200,000
|11/7/2025
|48.4
|%
|Loan 5
|CRE-Neighborhood Center
|29,882,035
|67,230,000
|2/15/2026
|44.4
|%
|$
|115,604,510
|$
|219,300,000
|52.7
|%
- New appraisal has been ordered
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)). The Bank also operates a branch in Flushing, New York and in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas as well as a Loan Production Office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.
| AT THE COMPANY:
Edward J. Czajka
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(213) 891-1188
| AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Jeffrey Haas
General Information
(310) 622-8240
