Phillips Edison & Company To Present At Citi's 2026 Global Property CEO Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or“the Company”), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that the Company will participate in a roundtable presentation at Citi's 2026 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will participate in the roundtable presentation. The presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Investor Relations | Phillips Edison.

Presentation Details:

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Time: 8:10 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. ET

Speakers: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield

Webcast link: PECO Citi's 2026 Global Property CEO Conference Presentation

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2025, PECO managed 324 shopping centers, including 297 wholly-owned centers comprising 33.5 million square feet across 31 states and 27 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at , as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investors:

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, ...