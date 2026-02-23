Cooper Plastics Unveils Dual Structural Foam & Web Technology, Transforming Injection Molding In 2026
Whiting, Indiana, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Plastics has expanded its structural foam injection molding capabilities, strengthening its ability to produce large, lightweight, high-strength plastic components for OEM customers across multiple industries.
Structural foam injection molding combines thermoplastic resin with a blowing agent to create parts with a solid outer skin and a lightweight foamed core. The process enables the production of large, complex components with excellent stiffness-to-weight ratios while reducing material usage and internal stress compared to traditional molding methods.
In addition to structural foam, Cooper Plastics offers structural web molding - a specialized process that produces solid parts with internal hollow channels formed using low-pressure nitrogen. This capability allows for 15–30% weight reduction compared to solid molded parts, improved surface finish, and elimination of sink marks in thick sections.
The company's LP500S press supports ultra-large part production with:
- 500 tons of clamp force Platen size of 89” x 98” Maximum clamp opening of 120” Part capacity up to 120 pounds
Cooper Plastics primarily utilizes HDPE, with additional material options including polypropylene (PP) and ABS to meet application-specific performance requirements.
“With both structural foam and structural web capabilities under one roof, we provide customers with design flexibility and performance-driven solutions that are difficult to find in a single manufacturing partner,” said Harold Clemens, Business Manager.
