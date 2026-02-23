New Frontier Minerals To Present At Australia Investor Day February 26Th

PERTH, Western Australia, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier Minerals ( OTCQB:NFMXF | ASX:NFM | LSE:NFM ), based in Perth, Western Australia, focused on Rare Earths and Copper, today announced that Kevin Das, Senior Consultant, will present live at Australia Investor Day hosted by and OTC Markets Group, on February 26th, 2026

DATE: February 26th

TIME: 10:55 AM ET

To schedule 1x1 meetings, click here.

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Acquisition of the Pomme REE Carbonatite Project in Canada

Binding Commercial Framework with Metallium Post Exceptional Heavy Rare Earth Results from Harts Range

Copper Recovery Testing Supports Mt Kelly Pathway and MOU with Austral Resources Mining Lease Application for the Big One Copper Deposit

About New Frontier Minerals

New Frontier Minerals Ltd (ASX: NFM | OTCQB: NFMXF | LSE: NFM) is an Australian critical minerals exploration and development company focused on building a Western-aligned supply portfolio of rare earths and copper.

The company is pursuing a dual-commodity strategy targeting metals essential to electrification, defence and energy transition.

1) Harts Range Heavy Rare Earth & Niobium Project (Northern Territory, Australia)

Key focus:



High-value heavy rare earths (Dy, Tb)

Niobium–tantalum potential

Multiple prospects and strong exploration upside Positioned as a potential long-term non-Chinese supply source

2) NWQ Copper Project (Queensland, Australia)



A copper growth platform in the Mt Isa region targeting:

Near-term development opportunities

Hub-and-spoke strategy leveraging existing regional processing infrastructure Exposure to rising copper demand driven by electrification

3) Canadian Rare Earths Expansion

NFM recently added a Canadian rare earth asset, strengthening its North American footprint and aligning the company with US-aligned critical minerals supply chains



CONTACTS:

New Frontier Minerals

Name Kevin Das

Title Senior Consultant

Email ...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...