RESTEM To Present At BIO Investment & Growth Summit 2026
| Details of the presentation are as follows:
|Date and Time:
|Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET
|Location:
|Pompeii Ballroom, Eden Roc Miami Beach Hotel
|Registration:
During the conference, members of RESTEM's management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors and potential partners.
About RESTEM
RESTEM is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies for autoimmune, inflammatory, and age-related diseases. Leveraging proprietary products, deep clinical expertise, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, RESTEM is advancing two potentially transformative programs, Restem-L, our umbilical cord lining progenitor cells (UMPCs) therapy for autoimmune diseases, and activated natural killer cell (aNK) therapeutics targeting senescence and age-associated disorders. Our therapies are designed to reprogram the immune system rather than focusing solely on symptom management, offering patients with limited options the potential to address underlying disease mechanisms. RESTEM is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit and follow us on X and LinkedIn.
Investor Contact
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1.617.430.7576
Media Contact
Nelson Cabatuan
Restem Group, Inc.
+1.800.490.0924
