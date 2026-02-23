Current Report On Operational Status At Certain Mexican Airports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEXICO CITY, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Aeroméxico”)informs the market that, following recent events that affected airport operations in Guadalajara (GDL), Puerto Vallarta (PVR), Tepic (TPQ) and Manzanillo (ZLO), the Company is in the process of restoring its operations in these stations.

As of the time of this release, operations are progressively normalizing, and the Company expects to resume regular operations in these airports during the course of this afternoon and, at the latest, tomorrow, subject to local conditions.

Based on currently available information, the Company does not expect the operational impact to be material to its overall operations, as these stations represent a limited portion of its total network capacity.

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.





Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as“believe,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“expect,”,“intend,”“target,”“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“guidance,”“forecast,”“guideline,”“should” and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: external risks, including health threats, accidents, global instability, security breaches, terrorism and natural disasters; Mexican and international economic conditions, as well as seasonality, on customer travel behavior; the current U.S.'s administration tariffs on the Company's costs and the actions of other governmental authorities in Mexico, the U.S. and other countries; fuel market volatility; the Company's capacity to fulfill the Company's fixed obligations, obtain financing and/or maintain liquidity; the Company's capacity to retain and attract key personnel and other professionals, and the Company's labor relations with employees; the Company's reliance on few aircraft manufacturers and other third-party providers; the Company's aircraft utilization rate and aircraft maintenance costs; changes in landing charges, airport access fees and inadequate airport infrastructure; consumer protection restrictions; dependence on the Company's main hub, MEX; air traffic congestion; the competitive environment in the aviation industry, including those arising from non-air travel substitutes; sanctions and compliance with anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, anti-drug trafficking and other ethical rules and standards; reliance on partnerships and alliances and challenges in entering into new ones; and other factors described in "Risk Factors" of the Company's final prospectus dated as of November 5, 2025 relating to its initial public offering and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.