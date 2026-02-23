Appointment Of The Deputy Chief Executive Officer Of The Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ms. Nathalie Rose as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation (SBC).

Ms. Rose holds a Master's Degree in Leadership and Management from York St. John University, as well as a Diploma in General Management from the University of Seychelles. She also received specialised training in radio production and journalism from international institutions, such as the International Institute of Journalism (Berlin), Le Conseil International des Radios – Télévisions Francophones CIRTEF), and the Commonwealth Broadcasting Association. She is a qualified trainer, having successfully trained several cohorts through the SBC Learning Centre.

Ms. Rose has over 23 years of continuous service within the SBC, during which she built an extensive career in broadcasting, leadership, and media management. She served as the Principal of Paradise FM from 2017 to October 2022 and previously held positions including Paradise FM Administrator and Radio Producer, gaining hands-on experience across programme production, presentation, administration, and team management.

Prior to her appointment, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Rose has been serving as Head of Radio Programmes, a position she held since October 2022, where she has been responsible for leading radio production teams, introducing new programmes, and ensuring that SBC's radio services remain relevant, dynamic, and aligned with national objectives.

Ms. Rose's appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the SBC took effect from 15th February 2026.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.