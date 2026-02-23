Ukrainian Flag Raised At European Commission Headquarters
The European Commission described the flag as“Europe's symbol of resilience and hope.”
“The flag we raise today embodies the unyielding spirit of a nation that has for four years been fighting full-scale unprovoked violence and destruction. Ukraine's cause is the cause of just peace on our continent,” the statement reads.Read also: EU fails to approve 20th sanctions package against Russia
As reported by Ukrinform, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa are scheduled to visit Kyiv in connection with the anniversary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment