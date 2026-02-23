Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Flag Raised At European Commission Headquarters

Ukrainian Flag Raised At European Commission Headquarters


2026-02-23 03:06:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Commission announced this in a post on X, as cited by Ukrinform.

The European Commission described the flag as“Europe's symbol of resilience and hope.”

“The flag we raise today embodies the unyielding spirit of a nation that has for four years been fighting full-scale unprovoked violence and destruction. Ukraine's cause is the cause of just peace on our continent,” the statement reads.

Read also: EU fails to approve 20th sanctions package against Russia

As reported by Ukrinform, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa are scheduled to visit Kyiv in connection with the anniversary.

MENAFN23022026000193011044ID1110778656



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search