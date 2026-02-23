Ukrainian Flag Raised At European Commission Headquarters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The European Commission announced this in a post on X, as cited by Ukrinform.

The European Commission described the flag as“Europe's symbol of resilience and hope.”

“The flag we raise today embodies the unyielding spirit of a nation that has for four years been fighting full-scale unprovoked violence and destruction. Ukraine's cause is the cause of just peace on our continent,” the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa are scheduled to visit Kyiv in connection with the anniversary.