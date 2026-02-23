Productive Kitchens In Ajloun Revive Heritage Foods During Ramadan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Feb 23 (Petra) - With the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, productive kitchens in Ajloun become more active in meeting the growing demand for traditional foods and homemade meals, in a scene that combines the revival of popular heritage with the enhancement of household income sources, especially for women working in this sector.Productive kitchens in Ajloun during the holy month are distinguished by preparing popular dishes such as mkommora, musakhan and shakriyeh, in addition to Ramadan sweets including qatayef, kunafa and maamoul, as well as preparing local food provisions such as pickles, jams and dried herbs, reflecting the connection of these projects to the governorate's food identity.Kefa Al-Zghoul, the owner of "Beit Al-Mouna Al-Rifi" (Rural Supplies House), stated that Ramadan is a peak season for productive kitchens, with increased demand for traditional dishes favored by families during iftar and suhur. She emphasized that productive kitchens play a vital role in empowering women economically and fostering a culture of self-reliance.Ahmed Al-Shaker, the owner of a productive kitchen, stated that these kitchens in Ajloun have become a vital economic resource. They provide seasonal job opportunities and support the local economy by purchasing raw materials from farmers and local markets, which in turn stimulates commercial activity in the governorate.