UK Composer Jools Scott Releases Free Choir Sheet Music For SATB And Children's Choirs

BRISTOL, England - Feb. 23, 2026 - British composer Jools Scott today released five original compositions as free choir sheet music for directors, music educators and singers. The collection spans SATB and children's choir voicings, with each piece available as a free PDF download.

The free SATB sheet music is available at and the free children's choir music at. Scott's wider catalogue of paid sheet music is also available through the site.

The free sheet music for choirs includes two pieces for four-part SATB choir and three for children's choir, all with piano accompaniment and lyrics by poet and librettist Sue Curtis. The works range from a contemplative Christmas carol to a piece commissioned for the opening of Bath Festival 2025 and are designed for community choirs, church ensembles and school groups seeking fresh contemporary repertoire.

"Choir directors tell me they struggle to find modern original music that works for mixed-ability groups," said Jools Scott, whose oratorio The Cool Web: A Robert Graves Oratorio closed the Flanders WW1 centenary programme at St Paul's Cathedral in 2018, performed by the St Paul's Cathedral Choir and Symfonieorkest Vlaanderen (Flanders Symphony Orchestra) under conductor Dirk Brossé. "These pieces fill that gap. They're written for real choirs - accessible enough for community singers but musically rewarding for more experienced ensembles."

The SATB sheet music collection features "Mary's Song," a four-minute Christmas carol, and "Oh Singing," a lyrical folk-inspired work. The children's choir offerings include "Hope," which premiered at Bath Abbey in May 2025 to open Bath Festival's Party in the City, featuring Voices for Life children's choir and 2023 BBC Young Chorister of the Year Junior Winner Belinda Gifford-Guy as soloist. The collection also includes "Look Up," an astronomy-themed piece from the "Music of the Spheres" cycle, and "The Monk's Song," a humorous medieval tale from the "Written on Water" cycle. All five pieces are at intermediate level and include performance notes for directors.

Scott also orchestrated the score of Aardman Animations and Netflix's Oscar-nominated short film Robin Robin at Real World Studios, with his choral arrangements sung by the Trinity Boys Choir. His long-running partnership with Voices for Life, a Bath-based charity providing music education for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, has produced four commissions since 2021.

Unlike the public domain arrangements found on large choir sheet music aggregator sites, each composition is an original contemporary work with professional engraving and clearly marked vocal parts. The choir sheet music PDF downloads include performance rights for concerts, services and educational settings. No registration or account creation is required.

"We wanted to write music that feels both timeless and new," said Sue Curtis, librettist and former founder of King Edward's School's Drama and Theatre Studies department in Bath. "Something a village choir could perform on a Sunday and a cathedral choir could programme in a concert - and that young singers could genuinely enjoy."

Demand for free choir sheet music has grown significantly, with online searches for the term increasing 400 percent over the past year according to search trend data. Scott's offering addresses this demand with composer-direct downloads that bypass traditional publishing gatekeepers. The collection continues to grow, with further pieces from the pair's decade-long collaboration planned for release.

Jools Scott is a British composer and orchestrator whose work spans film scores, choral music and concert works. His oratorio The Cool Web: A Robert Graves Oratorio closed the Flanders WW1 centenary programme at St Paul's Cathedral with the St Paul's Cathedral Choir and Symfonieorkest Vlaanderen under Dirk Brossé. He orchestrated the score for Aardman Animations' Oscar-nominated Robin Robin (Netflix), with his choral arrangements performed by the Trinity Boys Choir. His published sheet music catalogue includes works for children's choir, SATB choir, piano and bass baritone.

