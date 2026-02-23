A Twisty New Thriller About Wealth, Corruption, And A Family Legacy Built On Blood Money

In Sins of the Father, Peter Andrews reels in his audience with a gritty, suspenseful ride that propels the reader into a world where nothing is as it seems and allegiances quickly unravel. Set within the cutthroat world of high finance, the novel examines the corrosive elements of corruption, greed, and the dangerous consequences of long-buried secrets that suddenly resurface. How well do we really know those closest to us?

“I have long been a fan of fast-paced mystery thrillers packed with twists and complex protagonists,” said the author, Peter Andrews.“My goal was to create a book I myself would enjoy reading. Mission accomplished! The novel managed to crack the top spot in several best-seller categories immediately following its release, highlighting its broad appeal among thriller readers.”

When Ed Dawson, a legendary Wall Street powerbroker, is shockingly murdered in his Manhattan brownstone, answers are in short supply and questions multiply. A simple robbery gone bad, or something much more sinister? Ed's son, Ted Dawson, has been living in his father's shadows all his life; now, he's against the clock to figure out who killed his dad and why.

As Ted re-engages with his estranged sister, Emily, the siblings begin to peel back the layers of a hidden financial empire built on insider trading, illicit deals, and a shocking scheme which dates back to Ed's teenage years. Each discovery only deepens the mystery, especially when an anonymous figure known only as Your Father's Keeper begins blackmailing Ted. Someone has been watching for a very long time-and knows far more than Ted ever imagined.

Who can Ted trust? And, more importantly, how can he continue to climb the corporate ladder while managing not to die in the process? As the pressure tightens around him like a noose, Ted is left with the most daunting question of all: Is he suffering for his father's transgressions or will he end up digging his own grave of dark secrets?

Sins of the Father is a twist-packed novel full of tension with its tight plot, suspense, and flawed yet relatable characters. It will keep the reader turning pages into the wee hours and stay front of mind long after the shocking final reveal.

The book is available on Amazon and reached best seller status across multiple categories during the first weekend following its release.

Amazon: Sins Of the Father: Blood Is Thicker Than Water. Greed Is Thicker Than Both eBook: Andrews, Peter: Kindle Store

A lifelong fan of mystery and suspense - and a published author in his youth - Peter Andrews has long enjoyed devouring novels by the likes of Harlan Coben, Lee Child, and, more recently, Jeneva Rose. These authors' knack for tight plots, shocking twists, and flawed, relatable characters kept him turning pages long past bedtime. Their influence finally pushed him to try his own hand at the genre.

Peter's a native Texan and resides in Dallas with his wife, Denise, and their two sons, Andrew and Christian - the three people who keep him grounded when the waters get choppy. His long career in finance and years working in New York provided much of the background that inspired this debut novel, including many of the eccentric characters contained within its pages.

Peter's goal was to create a twist-packed page-turner that he himself would thoroughly enjoy. Mission accomplished - Sins of the Father is his first thriller, and he's already plotting the next.

Junior investment banker Ted Dawson has spent years trying to outrun his father's shadow. But after Wall Street legend Ed Dawson is found brutally murdered in his Manhattan townhouse, the past comes calling to collect.

While the police chase ghosts, Ted and his volatile sister, Emily, begin unpacking their father's legacy. What they uncover is shocking: decades of insider trading, rigged markets, financial corruption, and point-shaving scandals, all buried beneath layers of shell companies and blood money.

Someone knows every dirty secret Ed Dawson ever kept. Someone is willing to kill to keep them buried. And they have decided Ted is the perfect person to pay the tab.

As the threats turn physical and the body count climbs, Ted is forced to make an impossible choice: protect the financial empire he is about to inherit, or burn it down to save his own skin.

Darkly propulsive and emotionally ruthless, Sins of the Father is a twist-packed financial thriller about greed, betrayal, and the fatal consequences of unchecked ambition. This high-stakes suspense novel will keep you on the edge of your seat until its shocking final reveal.

It will make you question everything about loyalty, family, and power - and whether you can ever truly trust those closest to you.