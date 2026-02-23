Del Toro Crowned Champion Of UAE Tour In Abu Dhabi

Mexican takes first World Tour GC victory and 13th season victory for UAE

Almeida cements overall podium at Volta ao Algarve

News | Team –22ndFebruary 2026

Isaac Del Toro sealed a landmark achievement in his blossoming career, securing overall victory at the UAE Tour and delivering a prestigious home success for UAE Team Emirates-XRG on their home soil.

The Mexican climber confirmed his triumph on the final stage into Abu Dhabi, safely navigating the flat sprinters' day to defend the red leader's jersey he claimed with a dominant victory on Jebel Hafeet on Stage 6. Surrounded by his teammates throughout the 176km finale, Del Toro crossed the line in the peloton to secure the biggest general classification win of his career to date.

Del Toro's defining moment came yesterday on the slopes of Jebel Hafeet, where he launched a decisive attack inside the final three kilometres of the 10.8km climb. His acceleration distanced Antonio Tiberi and the other GC contenders, earning him both the stage win and the overall race lead. Earlier in the week, he had also shown consistency with a second-place finish on Jebel Mobrah and strong positioning in crosswind stages.

Today's success marks a historic milestone for the 22-year-old, becoming one of the youngest winners of the UAE Tour and securing a flagship victory on home roads for the Emirati squad.

Isaac Del Toro: "It's really special. Thanks to my amazing team this dream was made possible and I couldn't be more proud. I learned a lot during this race and I was very happy to see the work pay off.

It was a great feeling to come into the streets of Abu Dhabi with the leaders jersey on my shoulders. Next I'll take a break at home before building up to the next goals which will be Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico. I'll take my time now and build things step by step."

Meanwhile Jan Christen delivered an impressive performance today to take second place on Stage 5 of the Vuelta a Andalucía-Ruta del Sol, confirming his strong form in one of the early European stage races.

The final stage of the race finished in Lucena, where a fast and selective finale ended in a competitive sprint for the final honours. Christen timed his effort perfectly to cross the line behind stage winner Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), and ahead of a quality chasing group.

UAE Tour Final Classification

1 Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 21:10:30

2 Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) +20"

3 Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) +1'14"

João Almeida sealed third place overall at the Volta ao Algarve today after finishing fourth on the decisive final stage to Alto do Malhão, concluding a strong and consistent week of racing for UAE Team Emirates-XRG on his home roads.

The race reached its climax on the iconic double ascent of Alto do Malhão, a steep and explosive climb that traditionally decides the general classification. With the overall standings finely balanced heading into the final day, the tempo was relentless from the base of the climb as Almeida attacked repeatedly on the short but punchy ascent. Led into the bottom by teammate Felix Grossschartner, Almeida left nothing on the road as he ramped up the pace, narrowing the group down to just a handful of rivals.

Ultimately it was Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) who took the spoils as he pipped Oscar Onley (Ineos – Grenadiers) and Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) to take the stage and overall victory.

Joao Almeida: "Today and the other days I maximised what I had. I felt pretty good in the race, maybe I expected a higher pace from the rival teams on the last climb so I went to the front and tried to set a hard pace.

I think everything is on the right track and I feel a bit stronger than last year. I'm leaving this race with confidence in myself and in my shape. Things are in a good place heading into Paris-Nice which will be the next goal."

Volta ao Algarve Final GC

1 Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) 15:51:12

2 Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) +14"

3 Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +59"

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1738 times

PR Category: Events & Entertainment

Posted on: Monday, February 23, 2026 11:36:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)