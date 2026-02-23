Dubai Culture Launches 7Th Ramadan Heroes In Support Of Season Of Wulfa

Dubai, UAE, 23 February 2026: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the seventh edition of its humanitarian initiative, Ramadan Heroes, organised in collaboration with talabat UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC). The initiative aims to promote solidarity and generosity across society and encourage community members to support charitable efforts.

The initiative is part of Dubai Culture's commitment to the 'Ramadan in Dubai' campaign under the Season of Wulfa, which seeks to strengthen family bonds and celebrate Emirati social and cultural occasions. This helps showcase local heritage, promote authentic values, and reinforce Dubai's position as a global city that champions tolerance, coexistence, and respect for cultures.

Organised under the theme 'Celebrating the Spirit of Giving,' Ramadan Heroes seeks to aid underprivileged families and individuals across the UAE by encouraging residents to donate iftar meals, food parcels, Eid clothing, and Sadaqa through the Ramadan Heroes virtual charity on talabat UAE. Donations are delivered securely and promptly to beneficiaries in coordination with ERC teams, reinforcing the values of compassion and social responsibility

Saleh Al Breiki, Director of the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department at Dubai Culture, emphasised the importance of Ramadan Heroes, its positive impact on charitable work, and its role in encouraging community participation in philanthropic projects that reflect Emirati culture. He said:“Through this campaign, we continue to reaffirm our sectoral priorities and responsibilities, which focus on investing in people, enhancing quality of life, and fostering family cohesion and social connectedness. Assisting underprivileged families and meeting their needs throughout the holy month highlights the essence of Dubai as a positive and inspiring environment defined by tolerance and openness.”

Al Breiki added:“Over the years, this effort has achieved remarkable success, thanks to its expanding reach and ability to engage diverse segments of society. We are proud of our partnership with talabat UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent, which represents a model of integrated institutional cooperation and plays a vital role in advancing the leadership's vision to position Dubai as a global humanitarian hub.”

