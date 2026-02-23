Dunham House Hosts Appreciation Lunch For Lund Ross Sub Contractor's Construction Crews

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honoring the Skilled Trades Building a Place of Service and Remembrance

Wounded Warriors Family Support is hosting a lunch for the construction crews working on Dunham House as a way to express gratitude for their dedication, craftsmanship, and hard work on the project.

Carpenters, electricians, plumbers, and other skilled trades gathered on-site to enjoy a meal and a moment of appreciation. The lunch recognizes the essential role these professionals play in bringing Dunham House to life.

“The men and women working on this project are doing far more than constructing a building,” said Kate McCauley, President/CEO of WWFS.“They are helping create a space that will honor sacrifice, support veterans and their families, and stand as a lasting tribute. Providing lunch was a small way to say thank you for the pride they bring to their work every day.”

Dunham House is currently moving forward with construction progress throughout the winter. The project remains on schedule for a September 11, 2026 opening, marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Wounded Warriors Family Support is committed not only to honoring military service, but also to recognizing the civilian professionals whose skills and dedication help make projects like Dunham House possible.

About Dunham House

The Dunham House will provide combat-wounded veterans with top-level care and a supportive community where they can live with dignity and independence.



About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support provides support to the families of those wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. Through programs that honor, assist, and empower, the organization remains committed to serving those who have sacrificed for our nation.

