Qatar, Russia Review Co-Operation In Agriculture
HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah met yesterday with Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Oksana Lut, to discuss strengthening bilateral co-operation.
The meeting reviewed ways to enhance collaboration between Qatar and Russia in areas of mutual interest, with a particular focus on agriculture and food security.
