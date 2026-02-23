Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, Russia Review Co-Operation In Agriculture

Qatar, Russia Review Co-Operation In Agriculture


2026-02-23 02:12:57
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah met yesterday with Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Oksana Lut, to discuss strengthening bilateral co-operation.

The meeting reviewed ways to enhance collaboration between Qatar and Russia in areas of mutual interest, with a particular focus on agriculture and food security.

MENAFN23022026000067011011ID1110778267



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search