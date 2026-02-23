US Official Confirms Iran Talks On Thursday

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN - The United States will resume nuclear talks with Iran on Thursday, a US official confirmed to AFP, as Washington continues its huge military build-up to put pressure on Tehran.

The US official, speaking on Monday, did not give further details. Iran said on Sunday that the talks were expected to happen on Thursday in Geneva, as did regional mediator Oman.

Iran said Monday that any US attack, including limited strikes, would be an "act of aggression" that would precipitate a response, after President Donald Trump said he was considering a limited strike on Iran.

"With respect to your first question concerning the limited strike, I think there is no limited strike," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a briefing in Tehran attended by an AFP journalist.

"An act of aggression would be regarded as an act of aggression. Period. And any state would react to an act of aggression as part of its inherent right of self-defence ferociously so that's what we would do."

Trump said Friday he was considering a limited strike if Tehran did not reach a deal with the United States.

"I guess I can say I am considering that," he replied following a question from reporters.

The two countries concluded a second round of indirect talks in Switzerland on Tuesday under Omani mediation, against the backdrop of a major US military build-up in the region.

Further talks, confirmed by Iran and Oman but not by the United States, are scheduled for Thursday.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leading the negotiations for Iran, while the United States is represented by envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump is wondering why Iran has not "capitulated" in the face of Washington's military deployment, Witkoff said in an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday.

Baqaei responded Monday by saying that Iranians had never capitulated at any point in their history.

Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned of the risk of a wider escalation if his country was attacked, after US President Donald Trump raising the threat of strikes.

"We call upon all nations committed to peace and justice to take meaningful steps to prevent further escalation. The consequences of any renewed aggression wouldn't remain confined to one country and responsibility would rest with those who initiate or support such actions," Gharibabadi said at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

The United States on Monday ordered non-emergency personnel to leave its embassy in Beirut as President Trump threatens strikes on Iran, which has close relations with Lebanese Shiite militia Hizbollah.

"This is a temporary measure intended to ensure the safety of our personnel while maintaining our ability to operate and assist US citizens," a senior State Department official said on customary condition of anonymity.

Around 40 embassy personnel left through Beirut's international airport on Monday, a Lebanese security source told AFP.

The order applies to non-emergency employees and their family members but the embassy will remain open.

"We continuously assess the security environment, and based on our latest review, we determined it prudent to reduce our footprint to essential personnel," the US official said.

Trump has ordered a major buildup of American forces in the region as he threatens to attack Iran, saying it must accept an onerous deal on concerns starting with its nuclear program.

Iran's government says it expects talks Thursday with the United States in what could be a last-ditch attempt at diplomacy.

Since the October 7, 2023 attacks by Iranian-backed Hamas, Israel has carried out strikes in Lebanon that have devastated Hizbollah, including killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hizbollah had been expected in the past to form another front against Israel in a war with Iran.

The group on Saturday vowed "resistance" after a new Israeli strike killed eight of its operatives.