Ramtha, Hussein Fight For League Lead

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Week 17 of the CFI Jordan Pro League kicks off Tuesday with a tight race at the top following titleholders Hussein's 2-0 win over Wihdat and Ahli's 2-2 draw with Ramtha that allowed Hussein to take the lead atop the standings for now.

All other standings remained unchanged as Faisali still have a postponed match with Hussein who were busy with Round of 16 matches in the Asian Champions League (ACL) Two in which they advanced to the quarters.

In other matches, Jazira beat Salt 4-0, Faisali beat Baqa'a 3-1 and Sama Sarhan held Shahab Urdun 0-0.

With two rounds to go in the current second stage, this week, its Ahli vs Shabab Urdun, Jazira vs Ramtha, Faisali vs Sarhan, Wihdat vs Salt and Hussein vs Baqa'a.

Hussein, League champs for the past two seasons, now top the table on goal difference and aim to consolidate their lead further in their upcoming match against Baqa'a. So far this season, Hussein won the Jordan Super Cup and reached the quarterfinals of the Jordan Cup.

Ramtha, who won the league three seasons ago, are now second after impressive results, beating Wihdat 1-0, holding Hussein 0-0, holding Wihdat and Faisali 1-1, before defeating Shabab Urdun 2-1. However, despite being undefeated, Ramtha lost points with 7 draws that could have given them a comfortable lead at the top. The team lost the efforts of key player Mohammad Abu Zreiq, dubbed 'sharara', who was signed by Morocco's leading club Raja CA Casablanca, and their latest 2-2 draw with Ahli on home turf upset fans who underscored the passive reaction of the team's management.

Teams are scrambling for points even at the other end of the table where Ahli are improving overall points to move away from the relegation zone after a 2-0 win over Jazira, 0-0 tie with Wihdat and lately with Ramtha.

The 73rd edition of the Pro League has 10 teams playing in three stages instead of the usual two. Baqa'a and Sarhan are the newcomers from the First Division after Ma'an, Sarih, Aqaba, and Mughayer Sarhan were relegated last season.

The 2025/26 season kicked off with Hussein winning the 42nd Jordan Super Cup after overcoming Wihdat on aggregate. In other competitions, Faisali won their 10th Jordan Football Association (JFA) Shield title with Salt runner-up. The Jordan Cup has reached the quarterfinals in which Ramtha who beat Ahli 1-0 and Faisali beat Shabab Urdun 5-4 on penalties to advance to the semis. Hussein vs Jazira and Wihdat vs Salt are yet to be played.

Last season, Hussein snatched the Pro League as well as Jordan Super Cup titles, while Wihdat won the Jordan Cup for the 13th time, and Salt won their first ever major title - the Jordan Football Association Shield.

Hussein were crowned League champions for the past two seasons joining the elite group of Pro League champs as the 9th club to win the title since 1944. Together with neighbors Ramtha, they have changed the usual Faisali-Wihdat title dominance. Ramtha won the 2021/22 League crown for the third time in their history after 39 years, while Hussein won the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

CFI Pro League standings (previous rank in brackets)

Team P W D L GF GA Pts

1) Hussein (2) 15 10 4 1 36 9 34

2) Ramtha (1) 16 9 7 0 24 10 34

3) Faisali (3) 15 10 3 2 33 17 33

4) Wihdat (4) 16 9 3 4 19 10 30

5) Salt (5) 16 5 4 7 19 20 19

7) Jazira(7) 16 5 3 8 15 24 18

6) Baqa'a (6) 16 4 6 6 23 35 18

8) Sh. Urdun (8) 16 3 5 8 13 26 14

9) Ahli (9) 16 2 5 9 14 28 11

10) Sarhan (10) 16 1 2 13 10 27 5