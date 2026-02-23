The Empire State Building Presents First-Ever Children's Birthday Party Package For Celebrations At The Iconic Observato...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Parents who have looked for the best birthday party idea for their children have had their wish fulfilled. Today, the Empire State Building (ESB) announced the debut of its first-ever ESB Birthday Party Package for kids at the international icon's Observatory as part of year-long 95th anniversary celebrations.

“From Lego playtime to Percy Jackson readers, children love the Empire State Building and now parents can give an unmatched experience to their children and their friends,” said Anthony E. Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust.“This birthday party package tops them all with an escorted visit through our world-famous Observatory, a private party room with a Ghirardelli sundae chef, Empire State Building party favors, and so much more.”

The ESB Birthday Party Package includes a guided visit through the Observatory's galleries and New York City's best views on the 86th Floor deck, a private party room with a Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shop sundae chef, artisanal snacks and drinks, professional face painting and balloon twisting, and ESB-themed evites and party favors. For the ultimate experience, celebrants can include a visit to the premium 102nd Floor Observatory and can even add a visit from the Empire State Building's beloved mascot, Emma Pire. The package includes a party for 12 children and three adults, which can be expanded to accommodate up to 25 guests. ESB Birthday Party Packages must be booked at least 28 days in advance at esbnyc and are available for celebrations on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Empire State Building's world-famous Observatory Experience recently underwent a $165 million upgrade that features an interactive museum with nine galleries, brand-new host uniforms, and a reimagined 102nd Floor Observatory.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the“World's Most Famous Building," owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observatory Experience created an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observatory with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observatory Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and is ranked the #1 Top Attraction in New York City for the fourth consecutive year in Tripadvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, "America's Favorite Building" by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List.

Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, and Starbucks. For more information and Observatory Experience tickets visit esbnyc or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

