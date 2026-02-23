DAX Forex Forecast 23/02: See Buyers After US Supreme Court

MENAFN - Daily Forex) DAX See Buyers After US Supreme Court Decision

The DAX continues to see a lot of noise, but on Friday, it was interesting to see the reaction to the Supreme Court striking down of tariffs that have been levied by the Trump Administration

The German DAX has been positive during the Friday trading session as we continue to see the crucial 25,000-euro level offer support. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to see buyers jumping into the market on dips as we have seen on Friday as it allows for a bit of value.

The market continues to look very noisy and that does make a certain amount of sense considering that there are a lot of questions about tariffs. Of course, the longer term has been bullish but that doesn't necessarily mean that the markets will be quiet and Market Volatility

After all, we have just now received a Supreme Court decision coming out of the United States that puts some of the tariffs in question and that should, at least in theory, have a bit of a positive effect on some German companies but it's also worth noting that the argument isn't done.

There are plenty of reasons to think that there will be more tariffs down the road and I think because of this, you have a situation where a lot of people are going to continue to be somewhat confused.

Therefore, I think this is a market that I think will continue to the upside from the longer term but it will be rocky along the way. I believe the 24,500-euro level at the moment is your floor. As long as we are above there, then I am still looking at the idea of buying each dip, as the DAX has been so strong in the past, and the Germans are likely to throw a ton of money at the economy.