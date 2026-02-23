Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The Best Läckerli Biscuits Don't Come From Basel

The Best Läckerli Biscuits Don't Come From Basel


2026-02-23 02:06:21
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Läckerli are part of Switzerland's culinary heritage. There are many good recipes but only one winner. This content was published on February 23, 2026 - 11:00 5 minutes Adrian Zehnder, SRF

Eight different Läckerli were put to the test, ranging from products by large retailers to those from local producers. The tasting, organised by the Swiss public television, SRF's programme Kassensturz, took place in Basel, the birthplace of the traditional honey biscuit. In the seminar rooms of the historic Hotel Krafft, a panel of four experts assessed the samples blind.

MENAFN23022026000210011054ID1110778186



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search