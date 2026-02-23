Sandoz Confirms European Commission Approval For Ranluspec® (Ranibizumab), Further Strengthening Overall Biosimilars Leadership And Position In Ophthalmology



Biosimilar Ranluspec approved by European Commission for treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and other retinal vascular disorders

Around four million people across key global markets live with nAMD; between 20% and 35% of people with diabetes in Europe will develop diabetic retinopathy Launch expected second half of 2026; potential to expand access to life-changing treatment option for European patients



Basel, February 23, 2026 – Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today confirmed that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Ranluspec1. Ranluspec is developed, manufactured and registered by Lupin and was approved based on the review of a comprehensive data package.

Ranluspec is indicated for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion and visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularization. Ranluspec has equivalent efficacy and comparable safety to its reference medicine, Lucentis®*2.

Around four million people are estimated to have neovascular age-related macular degeneration in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, the US and Japan3, and between 20% and 35% of people with diabetes in Europe will develop diabetic retinopathy4. The approval paves the way for an expected launch of Ranluspec in the second half of 2026.

Claire D'Abreu-Hayling, Chief Scientific Officer, Sandoz, said:“Retinal diseases, including nAMD, place a significant burden on millions of patients, families and caregivers in Europe. The approval of Ranluspec reinforces our commitment to expanding the availability of high‐quality biosimilars and transforming healthcare by ensuring that patients can access these life‐changing treatments.”

Today's announcement builds on the continuing leadership and pioneering legacy Sandoz has established in biosimilars, which began with the introduction of the first biosimilar, Omnitrope®(somatropin), in 2006. It strengthens the company's position in ophthalmology, following the launch of Afqlir® (aflibercept) in Europe in 2025 and also represents another step towards the overall Sandoz strategic objective of capitalizing on a projected ~USD 320 billion biosimilar-market opportunity over the next 10 years5.

Sandoz and Lupin announced a commercial partnership in August 2025 for the development and commercialization of a ranibizumab biosimilar. Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz holds exclusive commercialization rights for Ranluspec across the European Union, excluding Germany, and semi-exclusive rights in France. Sandoz is commercializing Epruvy® (ranibizumab) in Germany under a separate agreement.

* Lucentis® is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.

