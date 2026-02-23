DBN, Andhra Pradesh Sign Moc To Fast-Track Amended Bharatnet Rollout

MENAFN - KNN India)Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to accelerate the rollout of the Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP) in the the state.

The agreement aims to strengthen and upgrade rural telecommunications infrastructure and accelerate broadband penetration across gram panchayats and villages. The Government of India has approved financial support of Rs 2,432 crore for implementation of the project in Andhra Pradesh.

The memorandum was signed on 22 February 2026 at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Tadepalle, Guntur district. The MoC was signed by Shyamal Misra, Administrator, Digital Bharat Nidhi, and Movva Tirumala Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Investment Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia described the Amended BharatNet Programme as a publicly funded national initiative aimed at extending optical fibre connectivity and broadband access to every village in the country.

He said the programme represents a large-scale effort to democratise access to technology and enable citizens to leverage digital platforms for growth and opportunity.

Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar stated that the agreement provides a structured and accountable framework for implementation under the state-led model.

He noted that the partnership is expected to strengthen last-mile connectivity, expand 4G saturation, and ensure reliable and affordable digital services in rural areas.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu termed the signing of the memorandum a milestone in the state's digital transformation efforts.

He said enhanced broadband connectivity would support improvements in education, healthcare delivery, digital governance, and other citizen-centric services, while reinforcing Andhra Pradesh's focus on technology-driven development.

The MoC outlines a collaborative framework under which the state government will facilitate Right of Way (RoW) permissions, infrastructure access, and coordination support to enable faster execution.

Funding will be primarily provided by DBN, with contributions from the state government as per agreed arrangements. The network created under the programme is expected to be leveraged by the state to maximise socio-economic outcomes.

The Union Cabinet had approved the Amended BharatNet Programme on 4 August 2023 to upgrade, consolidate and expand the existing BharatNet network to ensure robust and future-ready broadband connectivity to all Gram Panchayats and villages on a demand basis.

In Andhra Pradesh, BharatNet Phase I was implemented by PGCIL under the CPSU model, covering 1,692 Gram Panchayats, all of which are service-ready. Phase II was executed under the state-led model by Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL), covering 11,254 Gram Panchayats.

Under the amended programme, implementation in the state will be undertaken through a newly created Special Purpose Vehicle, Andhra Pradesh BharatNet Infrastructure Limited (APBIL).

The total scope includes 13,426 Gram Panchayats, comprising the upgradation of 1,692 Phase I Gram Panchayats from linear to ring topology to improve network resilience, coverage of 11,254 Phase II Gram Panchayats, and inclusion of 480 newly created Gram Panchayats.

Additionally, 3,942 villages will be connected on a demand basis to strengthen last-mile connectivity.

The initiative is expected to facilitate over five lakh rural home fibre connections with central financial support and enhance digital governance, online education, digital payments, e-governance services, and telemedicine in rural and remote regions.

The signing of the memorandum underscores the joint commitment of the Union and state governments to accelerate digital inclusion and build resilient telecommunications infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh.

(KNN Bureau)

