Iran Denies Reports Of Temporary Nuclear Deal With United States

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Iran on Monday denied reports that it is nearing a temporary agreement with the United States over its nuclear programme, as the foreign ministry confirmed Tehran is preparing for a potential new round of negotiations within days.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told a news conference that reports of an imminent interim deal were”nothing more than speculation” and that Iran does not confirm any such claims. He stated that the drafting of any negotiated text remains a shared responsibility between all parties involved. Baghaei added that Tehran is currently formulating its positions in anticipation of a potential new session of talks expected to take place in two or three days, according to the Mehr news agency.

Baghaei emphasised that negotiations based on“imposed conditions” would not yield results, asserting that Iran remains serious about pursuing a diplomatic path based on the legitimacy of its positions. He noted that the primary objective for Tehran is an agreement that“restores the violated rights of the Iranian people,” specifically the lifting of what he termed”oppressive US sanctions” and the recognition of Iran's right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Addressing recent comments by US envoy Steve Witkoff to Fox News, Baghaei dismissed talk of Iranian“surrender” as being in conflict with international law. He characterised US statements regarding Iran's enrichment levels and negotiation deadlines as“contradictory” and a“major obstacle” to the diplomatic process.“If we look at the matter in good faith, we would consider it a linguistic error,” Baghaei said regarding Witkoff's claims.“We act based on our own interests and priorities.”

On the prospect of US military action, Baghaei said Iranian forces are on“high alert” to defend national sovereignty. He stated that Tehran would continue to protect its national interests in parallel with diplomatic efforts, though he warned that”past experiences dictate caution in dealing with negotiations.” Commenting on reports of British opposition to the United States using the Diego Garcia base for strikes against Iran, Baghaei said that respecting sovereignty requires rejecting the use of force, warning that military threats violate the United Nations Charter and threaten regional stability.

Regarding the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Baghaei said discussions are ongoing regarding a visit by Director General Rafael Grossi in the next round of talks. However, he clarified that inspecting facilities damaged during hostilities between Iran and Israel would require a specific“agreed framework” and a“code of conduct” aligned with Iranian parliamentary law.

“We have no preconditions for the Agency's visits,” Baghaei said, while distinguishing between general cooperation and the inspection of damaged sites where no current inspection mechanism exists. The IAEA has reportedly discussed practical proposals with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi regarding sites hit by Israeli and US strikes last June. Agency inspectors have been unable to verify the status of Iran's highly enriched uranium stocks or assess damage to enrichment facilities for more than eight months.