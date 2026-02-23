TMG Strengthens Earnings Momentum With EGP 62.5Bn In Revenues

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt)

The strong bottom-line performance was supported by a 46% increase in total revenues, which climbed to EGP 62.5bn during the year.

Real estate revenues rose by 50% to EGP 36.7bn, driven by continued project deliveries and solid sales performance. Meanwhile, hospitality revenues grew 30% to EGP 14.89bn, reflecting improved operational performance across the group's hotel portfolio.

TMG also recorded a significant 64% jump in recurring income and service-related revenues, which reached EGP 10.9bn in 2025, compared to EGP 6.66bn in 2024.

The growth underscores the group's expanding base of recurring revenue streams alongside its core development activities.

The company's backlog of unrecognized sales reached EGP 441bn by the end of 2025, marking a 50% increase compared to December 2024.

These contracted but undelivered sales are expected to be recognized as revenue over the coming years, providing strong visibility on future earnings.







In a separate development, TMG's board of directors approved a cash dividend distribution of EGP 0.30 per share.

The dividend will be paid in two equal installments, with the first tranche due by the end of May and the second by the end of July.

Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO and Managing Director of TMG said:“Fiscal year 2025 marked a defining milestone in the journey of Talaat Moustafa Group. Revenues grew by 46% year-on-year, reflecting disciplined execution across our real estate portfolio, accelerating performance in the hospitality segment, and continued expansion of our recurring income streams.”

Moustafa added:“We generated contractual sales of EGP 382.2bn, supported by the launch of Sharm Bay as well as the Joud and Yamal projects in the Sultanate of Oman toward the end of the year. At the same time, we achieved a substantial build-up in our unrecognized sales backlog, which reached EGP 441.2bn across our existing projects. This underscores the strength of our brand, sustained end-user demand, and the depth and quality of our current project pipeline.”

He noted that the TMG's hospitality platform continued to deliver outstanding performance, supported by strong operating indicators, portfolio expansion, and strategic partnerships with leading global operators. He added that this has further strengthened the company's ability to generate foreign currency cash flows.

He further emphasized that“the Group's growing base of recurring revenues has enhanced earnings visibility and stability, reinforcing the resilience of its overall business model.

Backed by a strong financial position, ample liquidity, and a high-quality land bank, the Group is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth, expand regionally, and execute its long-term strategy, while continuing to create lasting value for our shareholders.”