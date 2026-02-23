Planning Ministry Reviews National Development Projects With Future Of Egypt Authority

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Ahmed Rostom, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, met with Bahaa El-Ghannam, Executive Director of the Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development, to review progress on the Authority's national projects and discuss mechanisms for providing strategic and planning support. The meeting comes within the framework of implementing presidential directives aimed at enhancing food security and increasing reliance on local production.

The two sides examined ongoing efforts in agricultural expansion, value chain development, and the optimal utilisation of available resources, stressing that these initiatives support the state's broader objectives of achieving sustainable development and strengthening the competitiveness of the national economy.

Rostom underscored that the Authority's projects represent key pillars of Egypt's food security framework and a model of integration between strategic planning and disciplined execution. He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to providing the necessary technical and planning assistance to ensure the sustainability of these projects and maximise their economic and social returns. He also noted that the state continues to pursue parallel efforts to upgrade essential services and improve citizens' quality of life.

For his part, El-Ghannam outlined the Authority's development vision, highlighting its adoption of an integrated economic approach focused on advancing production systems and reinforcing governance frameworks. He said the Authority is working to deliver a qualitative shift in the development trajectory through carefully planned expansion in agricultural, industrial, and logistical projects, thereby maximising the added value of national resources and strengthening the country's productive capacity.

The meeting concluded with El-Ghannam inviting the Minister of Planning to undertake an extensive field visit to the Authority's projects, alongside relevant ministers, to review implementation progress and operational phases, further enhancing government coordination in support of domestic production and sustainable food security.