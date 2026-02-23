Amir Holds Iftar Banquet For Scholars, Judges, Members Of Public Prosecution, Education Sector
Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani hosted an Iftar banquet on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan for scholars, judges, clerics, members of the Public Prosecution, and members of the education and higher education sector at Lusail Palace Monday.
The banquet was attended by HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers and senior officials.
