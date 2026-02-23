MOI Urges Public To Report Begging Through Metrash, Hotline Numbers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has called on the public to report cases of begging, describing it as an uncivilised behaviour, and urging community participation in addressing the issue.

In a message shared through its official platforms, the ministry encouraged residents to contribute to combating begging by reporting such cases via the Metrash application or by contacting the designated hotline numbers.

The MOI said reports can be made by calling 2347483 or 33618627, stressing the importance of public cooperation in maintaining social order and upholding civilised values.

The ministry reiterated that public awareness and timely reporting play an important role in supporting efforts to address negative behaviours within society, and called on residents to remain vigilant and responsible.