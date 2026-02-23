Pakistani Prime Minister Arrives In Doha
Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Doha on Monday evening on a working visit to the country.
His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Qatar, HE Muhammad Aamer.
