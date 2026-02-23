Wellspan And Cancer Care Associates Of York Partner To Provide World-Class Cancer Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated program will expand services, care coordination and patient access throughout York County, Pa.

York, Pa., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health and Cancer Care Associates of York (CCAY) today announced a strategic partnership that will advance world-class cancer care for patients across York County. CCAY's award-winning, highly respected team will join the renowned WellSpan Cancer Institute to integrate medical oncology, infusion, radiation oncology, research and support services together under one coordinated program. Patients will benefit from one electronic health record, offering a more simplified and seamless care experience. All locations and providers will be branded as WellSpan when the partnership takes effect July 1.

“At WellSpan, we are focused on building modern, integrated care models that deliver better outcomes and a better experience,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO of WellSpan Health.“This partnership brings together two trusted organizations to create a more unified oncology program in York County-integrating services and expanding access to clinical trials and research. It is a strong example of how we are advancing our long-term strategy to deliver exceptional healthcare, simplified.”

“Cancer Care Associates of York has been deeply committed to caring for this community with expertise and a personal connection, and we know that our partner in WellSpan shares those same principles,” said Dr. Daniel Efiom Ekaha, oncologist and president, Cancer Care Associates of York.“This partnership allows us to continue serving patients the way we always have, while bringing the added strength, resources and reach of WellSpan Health and the WellSpan Cancer Institute.”

WellSpan has rapidly enhanced its cancer care capabilities in recent years, with the opening of the 67,000-square-foot addition to the WellSpan York Cancer Center less than five years ago. WellSpan's cancer care is part of the WellSpan Cancer Institute, a network of six regional cancer centers and nine hospital locations, with precision medicine, da Vinci robotic-assisted surgery and more than 275 active clinical trials. The WellSpan Cancer Institute meets rigorous standards and differs from many cancer centers, by encompassing specialized facilities that offer the highest tier of life-saving treatments.

CCAY, the largest independent medical oncology practice in York County, has been serving the region since 1979. The practice includes nine physicians, seven advanced practice providers, and a robust clinical team, with 33 chemotherapy infusion chairs across its 18,000 square foot clinic. CCAY also participates in national value-based care initiatives, providing access to cutting-edge therapies typically available only at major academic centers, through its connections with ONCare Alliance and Exigent Research Networks.

As part of the partnership, CCAY's York location will transition to a WellSpan practice and move to WellSpan's electronic health record, Epic. This will give patients a single medical record accessible through the award-winning patient portal, MyWellSpan, and support better communication among providers. Infusion services will shift slightly within the Apple Hill Medical Center to the adjacent newly expanded WellSpan York Cancer Center, aligning teams and resources under one oncology program.

“Patients should not have to navigate complexity to receive exceptional cancer care. This partnership is designed to keep care coordinated and connected-preserving continuity with the providers patients know and trust, while expanding access to research and clinical trials,” said Dr. Anthony Aquilina, executive vice president and chief physician executive, WellSpan Health.“It advances the standard of oncology care for the communities we serve.”

