African Union Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attacks In Northwestern Nigeria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- The African Union strongly condemned the coordinated and brutal terrorist attacks that took place last Saturday in Zamfara State, northwestern Nigeria, which resulted in the deaths of more than 50 civilians and the kidnapping of women and children.
In a statement signed by AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, the union expressed its categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and violent extremism targeting civilians, describing such acts as grave violations of human rights and a direct threat to peace, security, and stability.
Mahamat conveyed the AU's full solidarity with the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, extending condolences to the victims' families and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.
He reaffirmed the African Union's steadfast support for Nigeria's efforts to combat insecurity and restore sustainable peace.
The AU Commission Chair called for the immediate, safe, and unconditional release of all kidnapped women and children, emphasizing the importance of coordinated collective action to protect civilians and prevent recurrence of such crimes, in line with the African Union's commitment to peace, security, and stability across the continent. (end)
