Eritrea: Contribution Of Maternity Waiting Rooms In Ensuring Health Of Mothers And Infants

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, February 23, 2026/APO Group/ --

At an activity assessment meeting of the Ministry of Health branch in the Northern Red Sea Region conducted on 20 and 21 February in the port city of Massawa, it was reported that maternity waiting rooms established at health facilities are significantly contributing to ensuring the health of mothers and infants.

According to a report presented by Dr. Henok Tekie, head of the branch office, most of the charted-out programs for 2025 have been implemented. Pre- and post-natal care increased by 5%, deliveries at health facilities by 2%, and utilization of maternity waiting rooms by 4%.

Dr. Henok further noted that, in collaboration with Brhan Aini Hospital, eye surgery was performed on 680 patients and eye diagnoses were conducted on over 5,000 patients. In addition, a hepatitis vaccination program has been introduced, and modern medical equipment worth over 3 million Nakfa has been installed.

At the event, reports were presented focusing on communicable disease control, vaccination coverage, pre- and post-natal care, community-based environmental sanitation, maternal and infant care, and delivery services, among other areas.

Noting that fundamental progress is being registered in health care service provision to the public in general and to mothers and children in particular, Ms. Amina Nurhusein, Minister of Health, stated that organizing sustainable training programs to upgrade the capacity of health workers and introducing modern medical equipment are among the Ministry's priority programs.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations.

In the Northern Red Sea Region, there are one referral hospital, three community hospitals, 10 health centers and stations, as well as 34 health units.

