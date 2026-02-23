BRASERIA BY EDO BRINGS FRENCH-SPANISH FLAVORS TO LAS VEGAS' THE COLLECTIVE FEBRUARY 24

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Braseria by EDO, serving French-Spanish cuisine, opens Tuesday, February 24, 2026, in Las Vegas, bringing EDO's acclaimed culinary talent to The Collective on Paradise Road. Located just steps from the famed Las Vegas Strip, the award-winning EDO Hospitality's newest restaurant celebrates brasserie culture, perfect for group dining and Vegas nights out.

“We've been looking forward to bringing our food closer to Las Vegas visitors, while still creating an experience that our local Las Vegas fans can enjoy,” says EDO Hospitality Co-Founder Roberto Liendo.“With Barcelona so close to Southern France, the dishes from that area really reflect a delicious mesh of both cuisines that we're excited to bring to Vegas with our first brasserie.”

The Food

Braseria will offer a blend of beloved French dishes, Spanish classics, and new global flavors from EDO Hospitality's award-winning chef team.

"I've always loved French cuisine and brasserie fare – some of my strongest food memories are from flavors I've had at brasseries in France,” said Tayden Poha-Ellamar, EDO Hospitality Corporate Chef.“When our EDO Hospitality team started talking about a French and Spanish restaurant here in Las Vegas, I thought a lot about what the food should look like – how do we make it our own? Our goal was to combine French and Spanish technique and flavors with global ingredients and influence to reinterpret brasserie food.”

EDO Hospitality's reputation for culinary genius will continue at Braseria with offerings including cold bar staples like Oysters; Hamachi Crudo; and Caviar & Churros – Kaluga caviar, buckwheat churro, crème fraiche, capers, egg, and chives; Frites: Truffled Panisse; and an EDO favorite: Bravas.

Appetizers include a Tableside Beef Tartare; Golden Tartare; Escargot; the group's signature 30-Day Dry Aged Striploin Carpaccio – puri-bread, Payoyo cheese espuma, and black truffle vinaigrette; Croquetas, Paletilla de Jamon; Prawn Cigares; and Foie Gras Tart – seared foie, stewed apple, calvados caramel, and pecan crumble.

Featured entrees include pasta and rice dishes like Ravioles du Dauphiné, Parisian Gnocchi and Risotto; seafood including Roasted Cod, Miso Glazed Lobster Thermidor, and Whole Dover Sole; and meats like Pluma Iberica, Braised Short Rib, and classic steaks cooked in a Mibrasa grill.

To complete the dining experience, desserts like Chocolate Tart, Vanilla Crème Brûlée, Banana Paris Brest, and Coconut Mojitos will be offered.

“I'm excited to see how people react to the restaurant,” said Chef Tayden.“While it may be a familiar concept, the experience at Braseria will be unique – redefining expectations is what EDO Hospitality is known for. We've created something special for Las Vegas."

Chartreuse, Cocktails, Wine, and More

Braseria's beverage program – led by Sommelier and EDO Hospitality Co-Founder Joseph Mikulich – will feature a blend of Spanish and French wines and a cocktail program focused on fresh ingredients and classic French cocktails. Diners can enjoy a tableside Champagne cart and Chartreuse on draft – a first in Las Vegas.

Signature cocktails include Cigarettes After Sex – Anima select Sazerac 100 Rye, tobacco bitters, and smoke; What's Love? – raspberry switched Hera the Dog Vodka, fresh pineapple, clarified orgeat, pineapple orgeat foam, and perfume; Señor Coco – blanco Tequila, Italicus, verjus, bitter bianco, and grapefruit twist.

The Space

Joining the dining district at The Collective in Las Vegas, Braseria features 24-foot-high ceilings, chandelier lighting, and a moody interior, reminiscent of your favorite brasserie. The mix of stamped tin walls, porcelain tiles, metal work, brass shelves, and marble accents add a classic touch to the modern eatery. The main dining room seats 60 and features a wine cellar holding over 1,000 bottles. The 20-seat Carrara marble-topped bar is perfect for guests that want to catch a game on TV, plug-in to work, or just enjoy the atmosphere and have a drink. The dark and sexy private dining room seats 30 and is perfect for any event, wired to program customized video and music for a truly secluded experience. Large tables for group dining, as well as seating for a fun date night will be available in the 5,000 square foot space.

To add to the atmosphere, Braseria will have an open kitchen allowing guests to see the back-of-house. Stunning marble accents and green tiles surround the culinary space, creating a vibrant, yet sophisticated space. EDO Hospitality Corporate Chef Tayden Ellamar will lead Executive Chef Roberto Higuera and culinary team at Braseria.

The energetic ambiance featuring a thoughtful state-of-the-art sound system, combined with the culinary delights EDO is known for, will make Braseria a favorite destination for visitors and local Las Vegans alike.

Braseria is open daily Monday-Saturday from 5-10pm. Guests can reserve their experience through SevenRooms.

About Braseria by EDO

The newest restaurant from the EDO Hospitality Group in Las Vegas, Braseria by EDO continues the tradition of hospitality and border-free flavor from Roberto Liendo and Joseph Mikulich. With a cold bar, frites, French favorites, Spanish staples, and Chartreuse on draft, Braseria elevates the dining options found at The Collective's restaurant row at 3900 Paradise Road, steps from the Las Vegas Strip. Braseria is open for dinner six nights a week. Follow Braseria on Instagram and Facebook and visit for more information. Reservations are available through SevenRooms.

