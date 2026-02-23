403
Beijing Calls For Comprehensive, Just, Lasting Solution To Palestinian Issue
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- China reiterated the need to adhere to United Nations Security Council resolutions and the principle of "Palestinians govern their own land" in managing the Gaza Strip in the post-war phase.
The statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on the ministry's website, responding to US President Donald Trump's call for China to participate in stabilizing Gaza during his first "Peace Council" meeting.
Lin emphasized that China has repeatedly clarified its position on Gaza, highlighting the importance of respecting the Palestinian people's will in determining any arrangements for the territory's future, linking it to a two-state solution.
Beijing will continue to play its role as a major country and work with the international community to make diligent efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue as soon as possible, he added.
Regarding US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's announcement of a new coordinator for so-called "Shitsang" (Tibet) affairs, Lin said the creation of this US position constitutes interference in China's internal affairs, stressing that China has never recognized it.
He urged the United States to honor its pledge on the Tibet issue, stop using it to intervene in China's domestic affairs, and respect China's sovereignty over Shitsang matters. (end)
