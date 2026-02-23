403
Min. Al-Huwaila Chairs Meeting To Enhance Services For Persons With Disabilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, chaired a meeting of the Public Authority for the Affairs of Persons with Disabilities to review workflow and mechanisms aimed at enhancing services provided to persons with disabilities.
In a press statement on Monday, the ministry said the meeting discussed progress on mechanization and digital transformation, highlighting steps taken to streamline procedures and modernize services.
The meeting was attended by the Director General of the authority Dalal Al-Othman, along with deputy directors of various sectors, at the authority's headquarters.
According to the statement, Al-Huwaila stressed the need to facilitate procedures for persons with disabilities and remove any obstacles they may face. She also underscored the importance of improving performance efficiency and upgrading the quality of services provided.
Participants further reviewed the stages of implementing ongoing measures and the latest developments related to simplifying transactions and accelerating their completion, as part of broader efforts to advance digital transformation and enhance service delivery. (end)
