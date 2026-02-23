Iran Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Register An AAGR Of 3.9% Between 2026-2029 After Growth Of 2% In 2025, Supported By Investments In Energy, Infrastructure, And Oil And Gas Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iran's construction growth (2026-2029, 3.9% CAGR) is driven by energy, infrastructure, and oil investments. Rising FDI and government support in free zones, nuclear, solar, and petrochemicals offer opportunities. Key sectors include industrial, transport, and housing.

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iran Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Iran's construction industry was expected to have grown by 2% in real terms in 2025, and record an annual average growth rate of 3.9%, from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in the energy, infrastructure, and oil and gas sectors.

Growth will also be supported by rising foreign direct investment in Iran's free trade and special economic zones. According to the Secretariat of Iran's Free Zones High Council, Iran's free trade and special economic zones attracted approximately IRR260.6 trillion ($461 million) during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2025-November 21, 2025), marking an increase of 695% compared with the same period of last year.

In another positive development, in November 2025, Iran's Foreign Investment Board approved 67 applications worth IRR274.1 trillion ($485 million) out of 73 proposals reviewed during its ninth meeting of the year. The approved projects belong to industries such as manufacturing, refinery construction, renewable energy, automotive, mining, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and services.

The industry's growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investments in the industrial, transport, housing, and energy sectors, coupled with the government's aim to increase renewable energy capacity to 10GW by 2030 -up from 3.2GW as of November 2025. In line with this, in September 2025, the government announced a plan to construct eight nuclear power plants aiming to reach 20GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2040.

In the same month, the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom reported that the Russian government and the Iranian government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran. Furthermore, in September 2025, Iran signed an economic agreement with China, under which Beijing will supply solar panels with a total capacity of 7GW to address the electricity shortage crisis. The panels are scheduled to be installed by 2026.

Moreover, in a major development, in April 2025, the government stated that it will provide IRR2.8 quadrillion ($5 billion), over the next four years, as loans through the National Sovereign Wealth Fund for the construction of photovoltaic power plants (PV), domestically. Growth over the forecasted period will also be supported by the National Development Plan (2022-2027), which aims to boost the country's petrochemical production capacity to 131 million tons by 2027, compared to 100 million tons in 2024.

Under the seventh National Development Plan, 68 projects will be implemented with a total investment of IRR19.3 trillion ($35 billion), to boost the petrochemical capacity in the country by 2027.

