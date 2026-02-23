Cricket Coach's Intimidating 'Darega Toh Marega' Catching Drill Sparks Online Debate (WATCH)

A video of a cricket coach's brutal training method has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread reactions. A cricket coach is often seen as a figure of authority and serves as a mentor and guide to every young trainee under their supervision.

Aspiring cricketers training under such coaches are expected to develop skills, discipline, and resilience, but at times, the methods can cross the line and become intimidating or unsafe. Cricket coaches often make their students train harder, fixing the areas of improvement while pushing their limits in order to get better at the sport.

However, the training methods can be turned into brutal and intimidating exercises if cricket coaches use fear or excessive force instead of guidance and gradual skill-building. Such an incident came into the spotlight after a video of a cricket coach apparently using intimidating methods, including hurling hard balls at young trainees, went viral online.

32-Second of Brutal Training

The brutal and intimidating training methods by the cricket coach have caught the attention of the netizens on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter). In a 32-second video that went viral on X, a cricket coach, somewhere in India, was seen intimidating the young aspiring cricketers at his academy.

The cricket coach, wearing a shirt with the name 'Rahul' on the back, was seen forcefully throwing leather balls at trainees, who were patiently following his instructions. A young boy appeared to be having pain in his hand after repeatedly getting hit by the fast-moving balls during the catching drill.

Coach also intimidated a young trainee, saying, 'Darega Toh Marega'. (If you are afraid, I will hit you.)

This is child abuse not coaching twitter/6x77Lid5yG

- desi mojito (@desimojito) February 22, 2026

The intimidating or fear-based approach by the cricket coach highlighted the fine line between building resilience and causing potential harm to young athletes, who trust their coaches to guide them safely.

Such methods can either cause physical harm to young aspiring cricketers or undermine the confidence of the trainees, instilling fear instead of motivation, and potentially discouraging young kids from pursuing the sport they love the most.

'That's Not Training, That's Risking Injuries'

A viral video of a cricket coach's intimidating method of training has sparked widespread debate online, with the majority of the netizens strongly condemning the approach as unsafe and counterproductive.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the users were left divided by the coach's training method, with some condemning the method as unsafe, excessive, and terrorising rather than constructive, while others admitted it is tought but defended, saying that it is necessary drill to build hand strength, resilience, and prepare young players for the realities of the game.

There is a massive difference between building toughness & straight-up terrorising kids

- Miss Riya ✨ (@rudemiss18) February 22, 2026

How is this practiced here. Not a single catch in matches happens likes this.

- Stockslancer (@stockslancer) February 23, 2026

That's not training, that's risking injury.

- Meenu VJ (@BlessedMeenu) February 22, 2026

His method might be unacceptable to some, but if you understand the logic behind it, it's a good way to prepare him for reality's applying force to toughen his palms because if you've ever played cricket, you know the force behind a falling ball.

- Bharat Ka Sach (@BharatKaSach_) February 23, 2026

This is coaching you need to train your hand to catch balls at high speed and they really hurt a lot if you don't have prior practice of catching balls

- Sandipan Chatterjee (@sandeepindx) February 23, 2026

I think this is fair work make man perfect.

- Neeraj Kushwaha (@NeerajK33511727) February 23, 2026

That's can cause serious injury What was he thinking That's not a training, it's some kind of punishment

- Mansi (@imansiofficial) February 23, 2026

Bro confusing coaching with bullying.

- Ashwini_Ab (@ab4winX) February 23, 2026

Kindly refrain from talking about the sports you only have watched in television is a deadass serious sports. And anyone who wants to pursue can/must know you can't play the game mushy hands. Your palm needs to hardened to safely stop the balls and take catch coming at...

- Sunny (@finderskeepah) February 23, 2026

The actual speed of the ball come from the bat would br hit even harded. I dont understand suddenly everyone turn into subject matter experts. If the kid think it is hard he can stay home, otherwise the reality would hit even harder.

- Gokul S (@GokulS522756) February 23, 2026

Rigorous coaching.. if he doesn't get coached in the way it should be, the kid might grow up to field like a Pakistani. Next, you will say the doctor is TERRORISING the kids through needles and injection..

- Keisha Jazz (@jazzyrampras) February 23, 2026

Have you ever gone into any cricket academy? Such drills are often done. Sometimes in winter with dense fog with a bat at 2m distance. By the time these kids turn 15-16 they are supposed to loose any fear of putting their hands to a leather ball.

- Dwight schrute (@hdS_29) February 23, 2026

Indeed it involves a lot of mental toughness, leather ball hits really hard, if you are not prepared for it, there would be reluctance in catching the ball.

- indistinct_chatter (@Mudit104) February 23, 2026

It proves that you never played cricket...... Due to the speed catching a cricket ball is not easy process it's painful. The coach is teaching them the pain of catching a ball. It's a good thing.

- (@Afc_Toast) February 22, 2026

Training methods at cricket academies are often debatable as coaches balance the fine line between discipline and safety. Some coaches may use rigorous and high-intensity drills to toughen young players and stimulate real-match conditions, while others prioritize gradual skill-building and ensuring the physical and mental well-being of the players.

Coaches' training methods often differ from academy to academy, but at times, excessive and rigorous methods could cross the fine line between effective coaching and harmful practice, putting young athletes at risk of injury, fear, or burnout.