Eli Lilly Announces New Version Of Zepbound With A Month's Worth Of Doses In Kwikpen - How Much Will It Cost?

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Monday announced a new version of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Zepbound, available in a KwikPen with a month's supply.

The new Zepbound KwikPen can be purchased by cash-paying customers through LillyDirect, Eli Lilly's direct-to-customer website. The new Zepbound KwikPen starts at $299 for the lowest dose.

Eli Lilly shares were up nearly 4% in Monday's pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing.

