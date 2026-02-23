403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Dundee Corporation: And Westhaven Gold Corp. announce the effectiveness of the definitive earn-in agreement granting Dundee the sole and exclusive right to acquire up to a 60% interest in Westhaven's Shovelnose Gold Project, Prospect Valley Gold Project, Skoonka Gold Project and Skoonka North Project located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt of southern British Columbia upon the funding by Dundee of certain project expenditures totalling CDN$85,000,000, as previously announced on December 22, 2025. Dundee Corporation shares T.A are trading up $0.19 at $4.67.
