Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Loblaw Companies Limited

2026-02-23 10:05:06
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:54 AM EST - Loblaw Companies Limited: Announced that it will spend $2.4 billion in 2026 to expand and renovate its store network, enhance its supply chain capabilities, and create jobs for people all across Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited shares T.L are trading up $0.90 at $68.16.

