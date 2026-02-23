403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:58 AM EST - Canada Goose Holdings Inc.: Today announced that it will participate in the 47th Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference being held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida on March 2. We will host a fireside chat presentation at 4 pm ET and participate in one-on-one meetings. Chief Financial Officer Neil Bowden will attend the conference. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares T are trading down $0.13 at $16.69.
