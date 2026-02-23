Professor of Practice of Computing Security, Rochester Institute of Technology

Justin Pelletier is the Director of the Cyber Range and Training Center in RIT's Global Cybersecurity Institute. As a component of this work, he trains and leads student teams to perform security assessments for partner organizations. He also oversees cybersecurity competitions that bring together the top cyber talent from across the globe. As a Professor of Practice in the Department of Computing Security, Dr. Pelletier teaches at the undergraduate and graduate levels and helped to bring the Hacking for Defense initiative to RIT. He holds a PhD in Information Assurance and Security, an MBA in Entrepreneurship, and a BS in Computer Science. He is also a combat veteran and currently serves as a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve.

–present Professor of Practice of Computing Security, Rochester Institute of Technology

Experience