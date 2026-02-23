Crown Prince Chairs Meeting On Fintech Sector Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 23 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II chaired a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace on Monday to discuss ways to develop the financial technology (FinTech) sector.During the meeting, attended by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, His Royal Highness emphasized the importance of strengthening Jordan's position as a leading hub in the region for innovation in the field of financial technology, which will contribute to boosting the national economy and increasing investment in the sector.The Crown Prince was briefed by Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) Governor Adel Al Sharkas, who addressed the Kingdom's key initiatives for developing FinTech, as well as efforts to strengthen infrastructure and modernize legislative frameworks related to the sector.Sharkas said digital payment systems, digital finance solutions, and advanced insurance are key examples of FinTech applications.He also briefed the Crown Prince on the specialized programs offered by the CBJ in the areas of financial inclusion, financial technology, and cybersecurity, in addition to the bank's ongoing support for start-ups through the Jordan Fintech Academy, to enable them to develop the capabilities to drive financial innovation.Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh, Finance Minister Abdel Hakim Al Shibli, Chairman of the Association of Banks in Jordan Bassem Al Salem, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, and Jordan Payments and Clearing Company CEO Maha Bahou attended the meeting.