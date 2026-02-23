UDST Announces Fall 2026 Admissions, Launches New Programs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has announced that admissions for the Fall 2026 semester are now open.

The university asked prospective students to apply online for Master's, Bachelor's, and Diploma programs through the university's official website.

It added that tuition fee exemptions would remain available for Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women for undergraduate programs.

UDST has offered 80 innovative programs across its five colleges: Engineering and Technology, Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education.

For the 2026-2027 academic year, the University has launched four new programs which are approved by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education: Executive Master of Health Administration, Master of Science in Midwifery, Bachelor of Science in Animal Health and Veterinary Science, and Diploma in Animal Health and Veterinary Science.

President of UDST, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, emphasised that the university's programs align with "the evolving needs of Qatar and industry, ensuring that our graduates are not only academically prepared, but work-ready and world-ready."

"Every new program we launch is a direct response to emerging market demands and national priorities, reinforcing our commitment to closing skills gaps," he added.

"We look forward to building on this momentum, expanding our impact, and continuing to shape graduates who contribute meaningfully to Qatar's sustainable development and future prosperity locally and globally."