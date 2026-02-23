Mutuum Finance Confirms Over 850M MUTM Sold Out Since Q1 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many platforms rely on hype alone, a specific movement in the decentralized finance sector is proving that real utility can draw massive attention. Since the start of 2025, a steady stream of interest has been building around a new crypto infrastructure.

The momentum has recently reached a point where the numbers are starting to tell a story of rapid adoption. This growth is not just a trend; it is a signal that the market is ready for a professional alternative to traditional banking.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is preparing a non-custodial protocol. Its main goal is to replace slow banking methods with automated smart contracts. By doing this, it would allow users to keep full control of their funds while earning interest or accessing liquidity. The project is building a dual-market system. This includes a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model for instant pool-based loans and a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model for custom deals.

The vision behind this new cheap crypto has already resonated with the global market. To date, the project has successfully raised over $20.6 million in funding. This capital is backed by a rapidly growing community of more than 19,000 individual holders. Having such a large number of investors before the official launch shows deep confidence in what Mutuum Finance is creating.

A 300% Surge and Active Rewards

The journey for the MUTM token has been one of structured growth. The distribution began in early Q1 2025 with an initial price of just $0.01 per MUTM. Currently, the project is in Phase 7, and the price sits at $0.04.

For those who have been following since the start, this represents a 300% appreciation. The project uses a phased model where the price steps up as milestones are met. This rewards early supporters before the token reaches its confirmed launch price of $0.06.

To keep the community active, the platform features a 24-hour leaderboard. Every day, the top contributor on the board receives a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This has created a lively environment. It ensures that the ecosystem stays busy and transparent as it moves toward the next stage of its official roadmap.