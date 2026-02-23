Mountain Peaks Family Practice Urges Adults 3060 To Schedule Preventive Heart Screenings Before Spring Rush

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In recognition of American Heart Month, Mountain Peaks Family Practice is encouraging adults ages 30 to 60 to use late February as a proactive checkpoint for heart health.

While heart disease is often associated with older populations, cardiovascular risk factors frequently begin developing decades earlier - without noticeable symptoms.

“Heart disease doesn't begin the year you feel chest pain or shortness of breath,” says Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and lead physician.“It builds quietly over time. Late winter is one of the smartest times of year to evaluate blood pressure, cholesterol, and overall cardiovascular risk before spring schedules accelerate.”

Why Late Winter Matters

----------------

Colder temperatures naturally elevate blood pressure. Physical activity often declines during winter months. Post-holiday dietary patterns can affect cholesterol and weight trends. Stress levels remain elevated for many working adults.

By late February, families are often between seasons - before spring travel, youth sports, and summer activities fill calendars.

“We're not trying to alarm anyone,” Dr. Durrans explains.“We're focused on prevention. A brief preventive visit now can influence the next 10 to 20 years of someone's health trajectory.”

The Silent Risk Gap in Ages 30–60

----------------

Many adults in their 30s, 40s, and 50s are unaware that they may have:

.High blood pressure without symptoms

.Elevated cholesterol without warning signs

.Early insulin resistance

.Increased cardiovascular risk tied to family history

Because these conditions are typically silent, routine screening remains the most effective strategy.

“Most cardiovascular disease is preventable or modifiable,” Dr. Durrans says.“When patients come in before symptoms develop, we have meaningful options. That's the advantage of strong primary care.”

What a Preventive Visit Includes

----------------

A heart health evaluation may include:

.Blood pressure measurement and trend review

.Lipid panel and metabolic screening

.Family history assessment

.Lifestyle and activity guidance

.Personalized follow-up planning

The goal is early clarity - often allowing for modest lifestyle adjustments rather than reactive, aggressive interventions later.

A Timely Community Reminder

----------------

Mountain Peaks Family Practice encourages adults who have not had recent lab work, have a family history of heart disease, or have noticed winter-related changes in weight or energy to schedule a preventive visit before the spring rush.

“Primary care works best when it's proactive,” Dr. Durrans adds.“A simple check-in now gives patients control, confidence, and a clear path forward.”

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

----------------

Located in the heart of Utah Valley, Mountain Peaks Family Practice has become a cornerstone of community health by providing exceptional healthcare services for many years. From its modest beginnings, the practice has grown into a premier family healthcare provider, offering a comprehensive array of services tailored to meet the needs of individuals and families at all life stages.

Mountain Peaks Family Practice understands that excellent healthcare is built on a foundation of expertly trained and compassionate medical professionals. The team comprises dedicated medical professionals and support staff committed to delivering personalized care with professionalism and warmth. They pride themselves on creating an environment where patients feel valued and understood.

The services at Mountain Peaks Family Practice are designed to address a broad spectrum of medical needs, ensuring accessible and continuous care for the community. Whether it's preventive care, acute treatment, or chronic disease management, the goal is to offer solutions that promote long-term health and well-being. Visit .