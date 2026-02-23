Coach, Author, Speaker, And Empowering Woman Ruth Pearce Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ruth Pearce JD, PMP, PCC is recognized as a speaker, author and coach who empowers people to achieve a more balanced and satisfying life. It is something that came naturally to her after a lifelong interest in people and team dynamics, coupled with her own near crash. Ruth had always been intrigued by the human mind and our innate ability to overcome limitations, as her family members once had. It is a matter she says, of finding clarity and courage, seeing possibilities, moving forward with hope, and making a new and different set of choices when confronted with tough situations.

Ruth has degrees in economics and law, but she never practiced law, and the certification she is most proud of is as a professional certified coach from the ICF, International Coaching Federation. Since 2016 she has dedicated her time and skills to coaching others through her consultancy A Lever Long Enough. The name she notes, is a quote from Archimedes -“If I had a lever long enough, I would move the world.” She teaches people to leverage their skills and power to achieve more, as individuals and business leaders, and to motivate themselves and others from a place of authenticity. She also advises clients to set their own direction as opposed to following what is laid out for you.

When creating your next life, it is important to remember not to go back to things, and that small incremental changes made repeatedly is the path to enduring success. This is also an opportunity to apply the levers; there are 6 in all, and the last one is relaunch: a fresh start from a healthier place.

Ruth was born in the UK and learned many lessons about hardship, endurance, and hope from her family. She will talk about her roots in the two February podcasts. She will also discuss her book be hopeful, be strong, be brave, be curious, which outlines the principles of her framework for sustainable success.

Ruth is appearing as part of series dedicated to the most Empowering Women in America. She advises women to find their community, a truly responsive group, and to do it early. She also tells women not to hesitate to ask for help, as many women are programmed to give and juggle priorities and think that needing help is a sign of weakness. Much of her advice to women also applies to leaders of all genders: you can't intuit things and know what everyone on the team is thinking, you have to ask questions, delegate and trust others to accomplish tasks.

“People come to coaching with an expectation, for instance to resolve a conflict at work. It could be a scenario such as a failed promotion. Many of us don't realize that what you are sent for is not necessarily what you are ready for. Think of it this way, you wouldn't ask a high school student to do doctoral work I help people to assess capabilities and meet them where they are. Then we establish a direction and outline interventions together.”

Ruth has a vision that workplaces will become a critical part of the solution to our mental health crisis, instead of part of the cause. She advocates for healthy organizations who recognize that strong mental health leads to higher productivity, innovation, retention, and lower absences and disruptions. She offers learning modules on LinkedIn as well as a 30-day intensive personal course to help open people's minds and establish their goals.

Ruth Pearce has skills, strategies, and personal insights than enable her to succeed when other coaches and programs have not taken hold. She helps leaders, teams, and women who are outwardly capable, steady, and composed, yet inwardly stretched too thin, feeling exhausted, and wondering how long their fast pace can be sustained.

She guides companies and their leaders who have tried conventional tactics--like executive or leadership coaching, productivity training, time-management tools, and performance coaching-yet still feel overwhelmed. She has been, as they say, in your shoes, steadily working and producing while running on fumes.

Learn more about this exceptional coach, trainer, speaker and author in her two podcasts.

Close Up Radio recently featured coach, speaker, and author Ruth Pearce in a two-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday February 17th at 1pm Eastern, and with Jim Masters on Tuesday February 24th at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast







For more information about Ruth Pearce and a Lever Long Enough, visit her website