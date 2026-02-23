Gujarat Reports 2.73 Crore Active Ayushman Cards Rs 7,235 Crore Approved In Two Years

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 23 (IANS) Gujarat has 2.73 crore active Ayushman cards holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana–Mukhyamantri Amrutam Yojana (PMJAY-MA), with Rs 7,235.49 crore sanctioned against 27.55 lakh claims over the past two years, government told the State Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a query in the House, state Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the scheme continues to see substantial enrollment and utilisation across the state.

"At present, 2.73 crore Ayushman cards are active in the state," he added.

Providing details, the Minister said that in 2024–25, as many as 25.24 lakh new Ayushman cards were approved.

"During the same period, 13.40 lakh claims were sanctioned, amounting to Rs 3,666.53 crore."

"In 2025–26 so far, 31.78 lakh new cards have been approved, while 14.15 lakh claims have been cleared, with Rs 3,568.96 crore sanctioned towards treatment costs."

The Minister said that strict action is taken against hospitals found violating the rules or standard operating procedures of the scheme.

"Over the last two years, 49 hospitals have been suspended, of which 29 remain under suspension."

Citing a specific instance, Minister Pansheriya added that in the case of JCCC Hospital in Jamnagar, a penalty of Rs 8.69 lakh was recovered.

The doctor held responsible was suspended from the scheme and the matter was reported to the Medical Council.

In the state Budget, Rs 3,472 crore has been allocated for PMJAY-MA.

The state government said it aims to build a healthy society through the provision of quality healthcare services.

The scope of IVF treatment has also been expanded, and the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) at Ahmedabad, will extend IVF treatment facilities to Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.

As of November last year, 2,090 hospitals are empanelled under PMJAY–MA in Gujarat, including 1,132 government hospitals and 958 private hospitals.

Beneficiaries can avail treatment for 2,299 medical procedures, along with 50 Specialised Referral Services.