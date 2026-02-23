'MGNREGA Bachao': BJP's Final Days Nearing, Claims Shivakumar​

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday that the BJP is nearing its final days.

Speaking at the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) Bachao convention at Chikkaballapura, he said, "Like the lamp which burns bright before dying, the BJP is nearing its end as they are planning to finish the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi."

​“We are organising this event to save the nation. The Congress party had given employment guarantees to rural people through the MGNREGA scheme. The Centre is trying to kill the scheme. We need to save MGNREGA and save Gandhiji's legacy," he said.​

"Panchayats had the power to decide which works to take up. The scheme ensured work worth Rs 1-2 crore in each of the 5900 panchayats. We need to save MGNREGA," he added.​

"MGNREGA is a scheme that gives self-confidence to farmers and labourers, and we need to protect it. Our party and the government have decided to name the panchayat offices after the Mahatma," he said.​

"Under the new scheme, the states have to bear 40 per cent of the costs. Even the BJP-run states will not be able to implement it. Chandrababu Naidu has also said he won't be able to implement the new scheme. This new scheme is a death knell for all the states," he noted.​

"The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to criticise our guarantee schemes, but they copied them later. No one can stop the time guarantee scheme. Congress party will not allow anyone to stop it," he said.

​"Like they are stealing the voters' rights, they are taking away employment rights too. We will fight till the MGNREGA is reinstated. We need your support in this fight," he concluded.