Leadership Built On Human Awareness Dr. Kelly Tanner's Newly Released Book Offers Dental Practices A Breakthrough Leadership Framework

MENAFN - GetNews)Renowned speaker and emotional intelligence expert Dr. Kelly Tanner has released her book, Leading From the Inside Out: Emotional Intelligence for Stronger Dental Teams, Better Patient Care, and a Thriving Practice. This transformative leadership guide helps build motivated, supportive dental teams. It offers practical guidance for people at every level of the practice, not just the leaders at the top, to help teams grow together and tackle challenges effectively.







Leading From the Inside Out is a valuable educational resource that addresses the internal drivers of growth, motivation, connection, and accountability in a dental practice. With rare authenticity and a human-centered approach, it offers a leadership framework grounded in emotional intelligence and interpersonal dynamics rather than as an external system or a productivity hack. It provides tools and techniques to support team well-being in high-stress environments. In addition to a range of actionable strategies developed over decades of experience, the author shares the BRIDGE Coaching Model, which helps dentists, hygienists, assistants, administrators, and treatment coordinators foster compassion, emotional awareness, and communication. By helping them recognize and overcome limiting blocks, the book helps dental practices improve their culture and enhance the overall customer experience.

Kelly Tanner, PhD, RDH, is a sought-after speaker and educator who has inspired people nationally and internationally. With 30+ years of clinical practice, she has thoroughly studied what makes teams effective and successful. Her new book distills her best techniques into an easy-to-follow framework that all dental professionals can apply to their practice. As an expert in both emotional intelligence and dental team culture, Dr. Tanner has a unique perspective and a competitive edge in strengthening dental teams from the inside out.

As a clinician who faces the realities of dental teams every day, Dr. Tanner is passionate about advancing dental education through leadership science and emotional intelligence. She is a contributing faculty member at the Creighton School of Dentistry, working to strengthen dental leadership through human-centered values.

