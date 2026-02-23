Keechi Creek Builders Expands Houston Footprint With New Website Launch & Service Area Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews)



Award-Winning Design-Build Firm Unveils Digital Platform to Serve Memorial, Tomball, Cypress, The Woodlands, and Magnolia Communities

HOUSTON, TEXAS - Keechi Creek Builders, a prestigious custom home builder and luxury remodeler with 18 years of experience serving Houston's most discerning homeowners, today announced the launch of its redesigned website and the strategic expansion of service areas throughout Greater Houston.

The new digital platform showcases the firm's award-winning portfolio of custom homes and high-end renovations while providing streamlined access to their integrated design-build services for clients in Memorial, Tomball, Cypress, The Woodlands, and Magnolia.

Bringing Confidence, Craftsmanship & Connection to New Communities

The redesigned website features comprehensive 3D renderings, detailed project galleries, and intuitive navigation that reflects Keechi Creek Builders' commitment to transparency and client collaboration. The platform enables prospective clients to explore the firm's full suite of services-from custom home construction to whole-house renovations, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and specialty spaces-while accessing instant consultation scheduling with the company's expert team.

With over 32 industry awards including multiple GHBA Prism Awards and Texas Association of Builders Star Awards, the firm brings nationally recognized expertise to each new market.

A Partnership Built on Trust & Expertise

"Our goal is to provide custom homes and transformative remodeling experiences to families across Greater Houston who deserve a builder that understands their vision and respects their investment," said Brandon Lynch, President and Founder of Keechi Creek Builders. "This expansion represents our commitment to bringing confidence, craftsmanship, and connection to communities where homeowners are building their legacies. Our new digital platform ensures that every family-from Memorial to Magnolia-can access our award-winning team with a single click."

The expansion leverages Keechi Creek Builders' deep expertise in navigating Houston's complex regulatory landscape, including HOA architectural review boards, municipal permitting, and local building codes specific to each community. The firm's 60+ combined years of team experience and comprehensive certifications ensure seamless project execution regardless of location.

Experience the Keechi Creek Difference

The new website features enhanced functionality including:



Location-specific service pages with local building insights

Direct access to consultation scheduling

Comprehensive design portfolio showcasing luxury finishes and innovative solutions Educational resources on design-build advantages, green building, and aging-in-place features

To explore the redesigned website and discover how Keechi Creek Builders can transform your vision into reality, visit or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @keechicreekbuilders.

ABOUT KEECHI CREEK BUILDERS

Keechi Creek Builders is an award-winning, full-service design-build firm specializing in luxury custom homes and high-end renovations throughout the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 2007 by Brandon and Sheri Lynch, the company has completed over 200 custom projects, earning 32 industry awards and maintaining an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. The firm's integrated approach combines architectural design, engineering, permitting, and construction under one roof-delivering confidence, craftsmanship, and connection to every client. Keechi Creek Builders is committed to improving quality of life through human-centered design, sustainable building practices, and uncompromising attention to detail.